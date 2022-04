Facing sporadic resistance from Iraqi troops, U.S. Army tanks enter Baghdad while armored vehicles encircle the Iraqi capital, a U.S. Central Command spokesman says. Col. David Perkins of the 3rd Infantry Division says U.S.-led forces will increase their stranglehold on the city and "take bites and pieces at a time until the regime does collapse." Hear NPR's Anne Garrels and NPR's Eric Westervelt.

