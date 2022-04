U.S. Central Command says U.S.-led troops have claimed more than 50 percent of Iraqi territory and that Iraqi defense has been weakened by days of heavy bombardment. In the southeast, British forces surround Basra, while American forces in the northwest engage in street fighting with Iraqi paramilitary. In northern Iraq, U.S. troops and local Kurdish militia advance on Iraqi positions. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer.

Copyright 2003 NPR