A U.S. military official says 11 bodies -- some of them believed to be Americans -- were found with prisoner of war Pfc. Jessica Lynch when she was rescued in a U.S. commando raid on an Iraqi hospital. Lynch was one of 15 Army solders in a convoy that made a wrong turn near Nasiriyah on March 23. NPR's Alex Chadwick talks to Navy Captain Frank Thorp.

