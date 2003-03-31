White House Warns Syria, Iran to Stop Supporting Iraq

The Bush administration issues a sharp message to Iraq's neighbors, including Iran and Syria, warning of consequences if their actions complicate the war in Iraq. U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on Friday and Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday, urge the countries to stop supporting terrorist groups and Saddam Hussein's regime, and to end the flow of military equipment into Iraq. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara.

Copyright 2003 NPR