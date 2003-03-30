© 2022 NPR Illinois
War Update: Army 3rd Infantry

By Eric Westervelt
Published March 30, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Elements of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division moved closer to Baghdad today. They clashed with Republican Guard troops, who are better trained and equipped than Iraqi army regulars. Despite the strength of the Republican Guard, some American troops prefer fighting them over fighting the Fedayeen and other irregulars who attack from civilian areas. There's less moral ambiguity in battles pitting soldier against soldier. U.S. commanders estimate 200 Iraqi Republican Guard troops were killed today in a battle near the town of Hindiya. NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk.
