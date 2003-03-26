© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Bush, Blair Vow to Press On with War in Iraq

By Don Gonyea
Published March 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair end two days of war talks at Camp David. At a joint news conference, President Bush vows to persevere for "however long it takes" to remove Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein from power. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Related Stories