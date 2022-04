NPR's Melissa Block sits in on a class at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. The class is called The United States, the Middle East, and the War on Terrorism. The topic of the day was the war in Iraq. Some students think the war is going well, with casualties kept to a minimum. Others say the resistance to U.S. troops shows that the Bush administration misled the public into thinking this would be an easy victory.

Copyright 2003 NPR