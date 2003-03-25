© 2022 NPR Illinois
Marines Approach Baghdad

By John Burnett,
Michele Norris
Published March 25, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Michele Norris talks with NPR's John Burnett, with the headquarters battalion of the Marine's 1st Division which is pushing toward Baghdad. Burnett describes the blackout conditions at the camp today, due to concerns that hostile forces in the area may try to attack the troops.

Copyright 2003 NPR

John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
Michele Norris
