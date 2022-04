Host Bob Edwards speaks with Mike Martini and Mark Magistrelli, who just finished producing a second CD on the origins of WLW, a radio station and network based in Cincinnati. For 20 years, from 1921-1941, WLW was a network with talent and resources to rival CBS and NBC. During the late 1930's, the station was granted authorization to broadcast at 500,000 watts -- the most ever allowed to an American radio station by the FCC.

