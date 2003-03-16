© 2022 NPR Illinois
Iraq: Latest from the United Nations

By Vicky O'Hara
Published March 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush addresses the nation this evening on the issue of Iraq. Earlier today the United States, Britain and Spain said they've given up their efforts to obtain another U.N. Security Council resolution to deal with the disarmament of Iraq. Following the announcement, Secretary General Kofi Annan said he has ordered the withdrawal of all U.N. personnel from Iraq to ensure their safety. The United States and Britain are holding France responsible for the failure of diplomacy. NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports.

Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.
