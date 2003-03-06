Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez

He's the man behind the family adventure films Spy Kids and Spy Kids 2. His list of credits include writer, director, producer, director of photography, production designer, editor, visual effects supervisor, sound designer, re-recording mixer and composer. His first feature film was El Mariachi, which he made in 1993 for $7,000. It won the Audience Award for best dramatic film at the Sundance Film Festival. He also wrote a book about making El Mariachi called Rebel Without a Crew. Spy Kids 2 is now out on video. This interview first aired August 6, 2002.

Copyright 2003 Fresh Air