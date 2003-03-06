Photographer Elliott Erwitt has been taking pictures for more than half a century.

His latest book, Elliott Erwitt's Handbook, culls from his prodigious collection photos featuring hands in a myriad of gestures and uses.

NPR's Melissa Block talks with Erwitt about the philosophy of taking a picture -- what you see through the viewfinder when taking a photo, and what you see later, after the moment has passed and the photo is developed.

"This collection of Elliot Erwitt's photos reflects a basic rule of portraiture," writes Charles Flowers in his introduction to Elliott Erwitt's Handbook. "Always include hands, because they are more expressive than the face..."

"In the marvel of our hands, say these photos, there are powers and wonders."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.