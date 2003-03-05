The Candidates: Rep. Richard Gephardt

After an unsuccessful run for the White House in 1988, Rep. Richard Gephardt is giving it another try. In the second in a series of Morning Edition interviews with Democratic presidential candidates, the Missouri Democrat talks about the reasons he's running again and his plans for funding health care coverage. Read an analysis of Gephardt's candidacy by NPR Political Editor Ken Rudin and hear an extended version of the interview at npr.org.

Copyright 2003 NPR