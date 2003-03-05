© 2022 NPR Illinois
The Candidates: Rep. Richard Gephardt

By Ken Rudin
Published March 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

After an unsuccessful run for the White House in 1988, Rep. Richard Gephardt is giving it another try. In the second in a series of Morning Edition interviews with Democratic presidential candidates, the Missouri Democrat talks about the reasons he's running again and his plans for funding health care coverage. Read an analysis of Gephardt's candidacy by NPR Political Editor Ken Rudin and hear an extended version of the interview at npr.org.

