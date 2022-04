NPR's Alex Chadwick remembers Luis Marden, one of National Geographic's first adventure photographers, who died yesterday at age 90. Marden trekked to Mayan ruins in the 1930s, and the photos he took there pioneered the use of 35 millimeter film. He developed underwater photography with Jacques Costeau. And Marden also discovered the sunken ship made famous in Mutiny on the Bounty.

Copyright 2003 NPR