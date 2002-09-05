© 2022 NPR Illinois
Novelist Jonathan Franzen

Fresh Air
Published September 5, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Novelist Jonathan Franzen's acclaimed novel The Corrections is now out in paperback. It's a saga about two generations of an American family, the parents and their children, and the family's response to the illness of the father. Fellow novelist Don DeLillo says, "Franzen has built a powerful novel out of the swarming consciousness of a marriage, a family, a whole culture. And he has done it with a sympathy and expansiveness..." This interview first aired October 15, 2001.

