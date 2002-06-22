This week's entry in our summer reading series profiles Francis Collins, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute and manager of the Human Genome Project. When not reading scientific journal articles, Collins spends time reading the Bible, the works of C.S. Lewis, and books that explore the interface between science and faith. He recommends Finding Darwin's God: A Scientist's Search for Common Ground Between God and Evolution (Cliff Street Books; ISBN: 0060930497) by Kenneth Miller and The Question of God: C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Debate God, Love, Sex, and the Meaning of Life (Free Press; ISBN: 0743202376) by Armand Nicholi.

