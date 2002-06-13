© 2022 NPR Illinois
Crime novelist Dennis Lehane

Fresh Air
Published June 13, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Crime novelist Dennis Lehane . He's written five novels featuring the working-class Boston private detective team of Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro. They include A Drink Before the War, Darkness Take My Hand, Sacred, Gone, Baby, Gone, and Prayers for Rain. Lehane abandons the duo for his newest book about the affect of abduction on a group of boys. It's a thriller, Mystic River, now out in paperback. A critic for The New York Times writes of the book, "This one is terrific: soulful, atmospheric, suspenseful and propelled by deep, wrenching emotions." This interview first aired March 14, 2001.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

