Crime novelist Dennis Lehane . He's written five novels featuring the working-class Boston private detective team of Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro. They include A Drink Before the War, Darkness Take My Hand, Sacred, Gone, Baby, Gone, and Prayers for Rain. Lehane abandons the duo for his newest book about the affect of abduction on a group of boys. It's a thriller, Mystic River, now out in paperback. A critic for The New York Times writes of the book, "This one is terrific: soulful, atmospheric, suspenseful and propelled by deep, wrenching emotions." This interview first aired March 14, 2001.

