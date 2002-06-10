Raja Shehadeh is a Palestinian lawyer and writer whose latest book is...

© 2022 NPR Illinois
Fresh Air
Published June 10, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Raha Shehadeh is a Palestinian lawyer and writer whose latest book is Strangers in the House: Coming of Age in Occupied Palestine. (Steer Forth Press) He is a founder of the nonpartisan human rights organization Al-Haq, an affiliate of the International Commission of Jurists, and author of several books about international law, human rights and the Middle East. Shehadeh lives in Ramallah. He was a guest on Fresh Air in February of this year and returns to talk about the latest news from the occupied territories.
