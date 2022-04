Thomas Keneally talks about his new book examining the life of the rakish congressman who beat a murder rap after killing his wife's lover -- then went on to gain fame (and lose a leg) as a Civil War General. And let's not forget the affair with Queen Isabella of Spain. (American Scoundrel: The Life of the Notorious Civil War General Dan Sickles {Doubleday; ISBN: 0385501390}).

