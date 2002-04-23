Middle East Voices

© 2022 NPR Illinois
Published April 23, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Morning Edition and Youth Radio have been giving Israeli and Palestinian youths the chance to share their thoughts about the continuing violence in their homelands. Today we hear from Sara Dansker, a 15-year-old Israeli girl who lives a half hour from Jerusalem, and from 21-year-old Dina Jawhar, a recent college graduate, whose home is a few miles from Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's compound in Ramallah.

Corrected: November 30, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST
Israeli teenager Sara Dansker's hometown Efrat was not identified as an Israeli settlement on West Bank territory, land occupied by the Israelis in the 1967 war.
