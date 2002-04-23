Middle East Voices

NPR's Morning Edition and Youth Radio have been giving Israeli and Palestinian youths the chance to share their thoughts about the continuing violence in their homelands. Today we hear from Sara Dansker, a 15-year-old Israeli girl who lives a half hour from Jerusalem, and from 21-year-old Dina Jawhar, a recent college graduate, whose home is a few miles from Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's compound in Ramallah.

