Wilco's new album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot takes the erstwhile alt-country band even further from its roots. Frontman Jeff Tweedy talks with John Ydstie on All Things Considered. And Meredith Ochs reviews a new anthology of music from Tweedy's old band, the legendary Uncle Tupelo. (8:15) The CD is on Nonesuch Records. See http://www.wilcoworld.net/.

Copyright 2002 NPR