Askia Muhammad Commentary: Lynne Stewart Indictment

Published April 16, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Commentator Askia Muhammad addresses the recent arrest of Lynne Stewart, attorney for imprisoned Egyptian cleric Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman. The Manhattan defense attorney and three others are accused of passing messages between third parties and Abdel-Rahman, in violation of prison conditions imposed on the sheik. Muhammad, a black Muslim, says the government's actions against Stewart only feed the paranoia of many Muslims in America.

