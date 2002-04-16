Askia Muhammad Commentary: Lynne Stewart Indictment
Commentator Askia Muhammad addresses the recent arrest of Lynne Stewart, attorney for imprisoned Egyptian cleric Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman. The Manhattan defense attorney and three others are accused of passing messages between third parties and Abdel-Rahman, in violation of prison conditions imposed on the sheik. Muhammad, a black Muslim, says the government's actions against Stewart only feed the paranoia of many Muslims in America.
