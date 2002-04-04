Singer and songwriter Steve Earle has a new CD, Sidetracks, featuring several unreleased and underexposed tracks. This is his 11th full-length CD. He's the author of last year's acclaimed book, Doghouse Roses, a collection of short stories. Earle is also politically active. He currently serves as a board member of the Journey of Hope and is affiliated with both the Citizens United for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and the Abolitionist Action Committee. This interview was originally broadcast July 30, 1996.

