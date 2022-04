His new film is No Such Thing. Its about a monster and a young woman who finds him. According to the films production notes, the monster has been in existence since the dawn of time and nothing can kill him. Along comes Beatrice, a young girl who makes friends with the monster and together they seek out the doctor who can finally end the monsters life. Hartley's work includes Trust, Henry Fool, Flirt, and Amateur.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air