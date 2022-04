In 1933, Midwestern artist Thomas Hart Benton painted one of his famous murals for Indiana University. Today, black students are protesting a scene that depicts a Ku Klux Klan rally. The students say it's a painful image and should be removed. Defenders say it honestly reflects a regrettable part of the Hoosier State's history. Will Murphy of member station WFIU reports.

