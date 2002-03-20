© 2022 NPR Illinois
Singer, songwriter, musician and arranger Barry Manilow

Fresh Air
Published March 20, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Singer, songwriter, musician and arranger Barry Manilow made the pop charts over and over again during the 1970s and early 80s with love ballads such as "Mandy," "Looks Like We Made It," "I Write the Songs" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)." Before becoming a singer he was Bette Midler's accompanist and arranger. He's currently on tour and has a new album of material Here at the Mayflower, (his first pop album since the 1980s) and a new anthology of his hits.

