Wanda Jackson has always been one of the boys. Back in the 1950s, when country music started to rock, Jackson made waves with a bold voice and sultry stage moves. She dated Elvis and toured constantly, but slowly slipped from the spotlight. Now she's back and is the subject of a new PBS documentary. NPR's Neda Ulaby reports for All Things Considered. (7:30) See http://www.pbs.org/itvs/welcometotheclub/.

