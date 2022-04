Francisco Goya spent years painting two portraits of a woman lying on a couch -- one nude, one fully clothed. Today, the Maja are considered masterpieces. But in the early 1800s, they got Goya in trouble with the Spanish Inquisition. Monday on All Things Considered, guest host Susan Stamberg takes a closer look at both paintings. They are the focus of a new National Gallery of Art exhibition -- view them online and compare. (7:30)



