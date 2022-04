Host Jacki Lyden speaks with music writer Sue Steward about her book, The Rough Guide to Latin: 100 Essential CD's. It picks music from Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela, Spain, Mexico and more, giving a nice overview of Latin music, how it evolved, and what to buy at the music store. (8:00) The Rough Guide To Latin: 100 Essential CD's, edited by Sue Steward is published by Rough Guides, ISBN # 1858287332.

