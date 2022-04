There's renewed concern in the United States about dependence on oil from the Middle East. There is still oil under American soil. It isn't enough to run the country, but combined with oil outside OPEC's control, it may be enough to reduce reliance on Persian Gulf producers. In Part Two of All Things Considered's oil series, NPR's Christopher Joyce reports on some of the people trying to squeeze out a few more drops of domestic oil.

Copyright 2002 NPR