An estimated 20,000 children live on the streets of Romania. Some of them live underground in the subways of the capital, Bucharest. In the second part of our series of interviews with documentary filmmakers nominated for an Academy Award this year, Korva Coleman speaks with Edet Belzberg about her movie, Children Underground. The film, which follows five homeless Romanian children, airs on Cinemax in July. (8:30)



