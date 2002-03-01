Academy Award-winning Lens

Scott Simon talks with Iain Neil, who will receive an Academy Award tonight in Beverly Hills, where the scientific and technical awards will be handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Neil won for his invention, the Panavision Primo Macro Zoom Lens or for short, PMZ. This new lens is the first movie lens that allows very close-up photography while still being able to zoom out and capture a wide shot with clarity. Previously, two lenses would be needed to achieve the same effect without the aid of a cut or digital enhancement. (4:30)



