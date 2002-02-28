Lt. Gen. Harold Moore and Former <i>US News and World Report</i> Senior Writer Joseph Galloway

On November 14, 1965 they were together at the site of the first and bloodiest major land battle of the Vietnam War, Ia Drang. Moore was in command of the 1st battalion of the 7th Cavalry, and Galloway, then a UPI reporter, accompanied them. Moore and Galloway wrote a book about their experiences in the Ia Drang valley, We Were Soldiers Once... And Young.(Random House) Its been made into a movie, We Were Soldiers, starring Mel Gibson. Galloway has a small part in the film. This interview originally aired on Nov. 11, 1992.

