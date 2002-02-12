© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Thin Olympic Ice

Published February 12, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Tom Goldman reports the International Skating Union is conducting an "internal assessment" of the controversial judging in this week's pairs skating competition. A skating union official confirmed that the American referee of the pairs competition has complained about pressure being applied to at least one of the judges in the competition. The Russian pair of Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze received the gold medal over Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier on Monday, setting off the first major furor of the Winter Games.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Related Stories