World Trade Center Sonic Memorial

All Things Considered presents a survey of the results of a search for audio artifacts from the World Trade Center towers. We hear samples of the sort of material people have sent in thus far. Among them, Hispanic workers who listened to Spanish stations while they cleaned the towers at night; marriages at the WTC; and the actual sound of sightseers atop the structures. Further stories about the sounds of the WTC will be heard later in the year. Listeners who want to contribute their own tapes or stories should call 202-408-0300. The project is a collaboration between NPR News, independent producers Jay Allison and the Kitchen Sisters (Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva), along with member station WNYC.

Copyright 2002 NPR