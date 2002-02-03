Talking Teachers

As part of his year-long series of reports from Roosevelt High School in Seattle, NPR's Robert Smith reports on the loneliness of teachers, who often feel isolated from their colleagues once the bell rings and the classroom door closes. Many young teachers who leave the profession after only a few years cite the lack of interaction with other teachers as a reason for their departure. Roosevelt High is trying to address the problem, by adding extra time for planning and collaboration.

