© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

U.S. Border Security - Southwest

Published January 29, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's John Burnett is covering the tightened security along United States borders. Today he visits the U.S.-Mexican border to explore changes in immigration policy since the Sept. 11 attacks. With the new perception of vulnerability, security has been stepped up and apprehensions are way down. That's not because people are getting through the border undetected, but because they're just not crossing as they used to. The Border Patrol says its crackdown is working, but critics fear the country may be turning into "Fortress America".

Copyright 2002 NPR

Related Stories