U.S. Border Security - Southwest

NPR's John Burnett is covering the tightened security along United States borders. Today he visits the U.S.-Mexican border to explore changes in immigration policy since the Sept. 11 attacks. With the new perception of vulnerability, security has been stepped up and apprehensions are way down. That's not because people are getting through the border undetected, but because they're just not crossing as they used to. The Border Patrol says its crackdown is working, but critics fear the country may be turning into "Fortress America".

Copyright 2002 NPR