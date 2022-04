Independent producer Joe Richman and All Things Considered begin a weekly series on jobs that are slowly disappearing. Today we meet Walter Backerman, one of the last seltzer delivery men who still make the rounds to New York City residents. Backerman's father was a seltzer man. So was his grandfather. And when he shows up at the doors of his customer's homes, to many, he represents a connection to a time gone by.

