The Arab World and the West, Pt. 1

Sandy Tolan reports for American Radio Works on the long Middle Eastern history of animosity toward the West, and America in particular. He says the Arab suspicion of the West reaches back to the days of the Christian Crusades, and has been compounded by more recent history, such as American support for Israel. There is a tension in modern Jordan and Egypt, for example, between a sense of great pride in Arab culture and a sense of defeat by the culture of the West. American films and freedom are admired by many, but American foreign policy is not. American Radio Works in the documentary project of National Public Radio and Minnesota Public Radio.

