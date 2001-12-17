The Spy in the FBI, Part Two

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen traded national security secrets to Russia for $1.4 million in cash, and got away with it for 20 years. But a new book says it was Hanssen's ego -- more than his wallet -- that was being fed. Hear Hanssen's story through the eyes of author David Vise. (7:15) (The book is called The Bureau and the Mole: The Unmasking of Robert Philip Hanssen, the Most Dangerous Double Agent in FBI History, by David A. Vise. ISBN 0-87113

