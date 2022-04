Tony Kushner's new play, Homebody/Kabul, couldn't be more timely -- a drama about the clash of East and West, set in London and Kabul, the Afghan capital. Yet it was four years in the making, finished last winter, and wasn't modified after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. All Things Considered co-host Noah Adams talks with Kushner about his new theatrical vision.

Copyright 2001 NPR