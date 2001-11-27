© 2022 NPR Illinois
The Biotech Crop War

Published November 27, 2001 at 11:00 PM CST

Genetically modified crops have roared into North American fields, with farmers increasingly turning to soybeans, cotton and corn engineered to resist pests and chemicals. But the technology has been met with a mounting wave of protest. On Morning Edition, a talk with NPR's Dan Charles about this saga of scientific breakthrough, intrigue and competition. (Lords of the Harvest: Biotech, Big Money, and the Future of Food, is published by Perseus Books; ISBN: 0738202916.)

