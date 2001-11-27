The Biotech Crop War

Genetically modified crops have roared into North American fields, with farmers increasingly turning to soybeans, cotton and corn engineered to resist pests and chemicals. But the technology has been met with a mounting wave of protest. On Morning Edition, a talk with NPR's Dan Charles about this saga of scientific breakthrough, intrigue and competition. (Lords of the Harvest: Biotech, Big Money, and the Future of Food, is published by Perseus Books; ISBN: 0738202916.)

