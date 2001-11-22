Robert Trout's Spectacular Career

Linda Wertheimer takes us on a career profile of the late Robert Trout, veteran broadcaster and All Things Considered commentator. We learn about Trout's beginnings at a small Northern Virginia radio station as a janitor/announcer, and follow his career through his rise to covering presidential events and World War II, anchoring the fledgling CBS News broadcasts. His on-air calm steered CBS through the war, and his reassuring presence brought America some of the biggest stories of the day. Fortunately, most of what he did survives in recordings. This profile is an excerpt from a forthcoming NPR two-hour special due out early next year.

Copyright 2001 NPR