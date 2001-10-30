© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Postcard from a Lost Kabul

Published October 30, 2001 at 11:00 PM CST

Radio producer Marika Partridge sent us this audio postcard. It's comprised of audio tapes recorded in Afghanistan in 1969. The tapes were made when Marika's mom and dad took her and her brother on a one-year journey from India to Europe by car. We hear her family's impressions of the country more than 30 years ago, which at the time seemed to be a place of promise - where modern mixed with ancient, and a place filled with bright friendly people with an admirable spirit of independence.

Copyright 2001 NPR

Related Stories