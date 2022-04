Liane Hansen speaks with singer/songwriter/legend Carole King, who wrote the music for 1960's hits including Up on the Roof and One Fine Day. Her 1971 album Tapestry was a huge hit, selling 14 million copies. Her latest cd, Love Makes the World, has just been released on her own label, Rockingale Records. {You can find out more at www.caroleking.com.}

Copyright 2001 NPR