Scott talks with retired Air Force Major Ted Morris about the time he spent on Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean. This past week, news reports identified Diego Garcia as a key staging facility for long range bombers operating over Afghanistan. Mr. Morris recalls Diego Garcia as a uniquely beautiful and relaxing place to serve during peacetime. Mr. Morris appreciates Diego Garcia on his website at http://www.zianet.com/tedmorris/.

