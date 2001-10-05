© 2022 NPR Illinois
Honoring Fallen Heroes

Published October 5, 2001 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Eric Westervelt reports from Emmitsburg, Md., that this weekend, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will honor the firefighters who died last year in the line of duty. Every year at this time, the Foundation places the names of fallen firefighters on a memorial at the National Fire Academy. There will be a special vigil this year to honor the New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11. The names of those firefighters will be placed on the Fallen Firefighters Memorial this time next year.

