For years, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was an anomaly in lower Manhattan. The small church stood across the street from the twin towers of the World Trade Center, on some of the most valuable real estate in New York. But St. Nicholas church was destroyed by falling debris on September 11th. Now, rather than selling their land, the parishioners are pledging to rebuild the church as a monument to those who died. NPR's Melissa Block reports.

Copyright 2001 NPR