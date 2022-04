Rumors and urban legends have been flying around the Internet at an accelerated rate since Sept. 11. The most popular is the "Nostradamus Prophecy" of "two brothers" -- i.e. the twin towers -- falling and leading to World War II. There's also an allegation that CNN aired 10-year-old footage of Palestinians celebrating. Most have been debunked to one extent or another but NPR's Rick Karr reports that some offer us a kind of truth.

