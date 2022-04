It's hard to imagine a New York mayor's race without larger-than-life personalities, but this year's pack of candidates has failed thus far to fire the public imagination. Instead, the contest has been dominated by incumbent Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who is leaving office because of term limits. He may not be running, but Giuliani's eight years in office are the dominant issue in the campaign. Beth Fertig has our report from member station WNYC in New York.

Copyright 2001 NPR